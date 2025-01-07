Silvertips Trade Beau Courtney to Kamloops for Draft Pick

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded forward Beau Courtney to the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 WHL Draft.

Courtney, an '04-born Parker, CO native, currently has five goals and four assists in 31 games played. A former eighth-round pick in the 2019 Draft, he debuted on Oct. 3, 2021 and scored his first career goal on Oct. 22 in Portland. He accumulated 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 198 regular season games, with an additional four points in 20 career playoff appearances. He was named U.S. Division Humanitarian of the Year for his community work in 2022-23 by the WHL.

"Beau has been an exemplary Silvertip both on and off the ice since the day we drafted him," said general manager Mike Fraser. "His energy and character will be missed and we wish him all the best as he finishes his WHL career in Kamloops."

Everett now has one overage opening on their roster.

