Silvertips Trade Beau Courtney to Kamloops for Draft Pick
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded forward Beau Courtney to the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 WHL Draft.
Courtney, an '04-born Parker, CO native, currently has five goals and four assists in 31 games played. A former eighth-round pick in the 2019 Draft, he debuted on Oct. 3, 2021 and scored his first career goal on Oct. 22 in Portland. He accumulated 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 198 regular season games, with an additional four points in 20 career playoff appearances. He was named U.S. Division Humanitarian of the Year for his community work in 2022-23 by the WHL.
"Beau has been an exemplary Silvertip both on and off the ice since the day we drafted him," said general manager Mike Fraser. "His energy and character will be missed and we wish him all the best as he finishes his WHL career in Kamloops."
Everett now has one overage opening on their roster.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025
- Silvertips Trade Beau Courtney to Kamloops for Draft Pick - Everett Silvertips
- Blazers Acquire Forward Beau Courtney from Everett - Kamloops Blazers
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Elick and 3rd ('26) to Tri City Americans for Gavin and Arpin - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Americans acquire Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from Brandon - Tri-City Americans
- Rockets Acquire Forward Dawson Gerwing And 2025 Draft Pick For Defenceman Marek Rocak - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Hurricanes Add Wilson from Pats - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Trade Wilson to Hurricanes, Acquire Brown from Wild - Regina Pats
- Giants Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Maxim Muranov from Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Swap 2004-Born Forwards with Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire World Junior Defenceman from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors - Prince Albert Raiders
- Goaltender Matthew Kondro Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Division Rivals Swap Forwards - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Acquire 6'5 Blue-Liner Chichkin from Regina Pats - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Deal Chichkin to Cougars for Fourth-Round Pick - Regina Pats
- Warriors and Giants Team up for Morning Deal - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Acquire Goaltender Brady Smith from Moose Jaw - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.