Americans acquire Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from Brandon

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Charlie Elick with the Brandon Wheat Kings

(Tri-City Americans) Defenseman Charlie Elick with the Brandon Wheat Kings(Tri-City Americans)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has acquired 2006-born defenseman Charlie Elick and a 2026 third-round pick from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for 2006-born forward Jordan Gavin and 2006-born defenseman Merrek Arpin.

"We're excited to add a player like Charlie to our defense corps," Tory said. "He adds another level of physicality to our lineup and solidifies our top four defensemen. He has the pedigree of being a high NHL draft pick and gives us one of the best defensive groups in the WHL."

Elick, from Calgary, Alberta, was originally drafted by Brandon with the third overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In 163 career games with the Wheat Kings Elick has recorded 47 points (8-39-47).

After a career year in 2023-24 with 27 points (4-23-27), Elick was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He has represented Canada three times on the international stage, first with Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2022 where he recorded two assists in six games.

The following year he played at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship, picking up a gold medal while adding three assists in seven games. Last August he added another gold medal at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, posting two assists in five games to help Canada win the tournament.

Gavin was selected second overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Americans and posted 154 points (60-94-154) in 174 career games. Arpin was drafted 49th overall that same year and skated in 99 career games with Tri-City, recording 12 points (1-11-12).

The Americans would like to thank Gavin and Arpin for their contributions on and off the ice and wish them the best in Brandon.

