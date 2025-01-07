Giants Acquire Goaltender Brady Smith from Moose Jaw

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants goaltender Matthew Hutchison

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the acquisition of 2005-born goaltender Brady Smith (Cloverdale, B.C.) from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison (Nanaimo, B.C.) and two draft picks: a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brady to the Vancouver Giants organization," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to seeing him contribute to our team's success. At the same time, we want to sincerely thank Matthew for his dedication and hard work during his time with the Giants. We wish him all the best as he continues his hockey journey with the Moose Jaw Warriors."

Smith, 19, has played 23 games this season split between the Warriors and Lethbridge Hurricanes, posting a 10-9-1-1 record, 3.52 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. Smith went 8-4-1-1 with Lethbridge before he was traded to Moose Jaw on December 2.

The 6-foot-1, 185 lb. netminder was originally selected in the sixth round by the Hurricanes in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, after playing at Yale Hockey Academy. In 43 career games, Smith is 16-16-2-1 with a 3.58 G.A.A. and .887 save percentage.

The Giants would like to thank Matthew for all his contributions to the club over the last few years and welcome Brady to the Giants family.

