Rockets Acquire Forward Dawson Gerwing And 2025 Draft Pick For Defenceman Marek Rocak
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2006-born forward Dawson Gerwing and a fourth round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Marek Rocak.
"Marek has been a great European player for us. He's been here for three years, and I think he's come along as a player," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton.
"He's been a real nice person to have around our organization and has been a loyal member of our hockey club since the day we drafted him. We wish Marek nothing but the best and thank him for his time in Kelowna."
Rocak was drafted by Kelowna with their first pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft and spent parts of three seasons with the Rockets, suiting up in 119 regular season games along with 15 playoff contests. So far this season the 19-year-old defenceman has one goal and 15 assists in 27 games. His best season came in 2023-24 where he scored eight goals and added 29 assists for 37 points in 68 games. He also scored twice in 11 playoff games while adding two assists.
Rocak recently represented Czechia at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning a bronze medal.
Gerwing is in his second season with the Broncos where he has six goals and 10 points in 27 games. The Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan native has played in 69 career games with Swift Current posting nine goals, 10 assists and 19 points along with a plus 5 rating.
Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Forward Dawson Gerwing with the Swift Current Broncos
(Ed Fonger)
Kelowna Rockets defenceman Marek Rocak
(Steve Dunsmoor)
