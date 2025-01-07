Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors

January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 20-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for 20-year-old forward Krzysztof Macias, 17-year-old forward Luke Moroz, and a fourth round pick in 2027.

Kovacevic is enjoying a career year in 2024-25. In 33 games so far this season, the Kelowna, BC product has scored 21 goals and added 19 assists for 40 points, leading Moose Jaw in scoring. In the 2023-24 playoffs, Kovacevic tallied 15 points (4G-11A) in 20 games, helping the Warriors win a WHL Championship. In 198 career games in the WHL, he has scored 54 goals and tallied 55 assists for 109 points to go along with 319 penalty minutes.

In 87 career games with the Raiders, Macias scored 30 goals and added 39 assists for 69 points. In 22 games this season, the Nowy Targ, POL product scored eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points. He was out of the lineup since December 18 recovering from an injury.

Moroz played 77 games with the Raiders, scoring seven goals and helping out with 19 assists for 26 points. His four goals and 11 assists this season are career highs. He was a first round pick, 15th overall by the Raiders in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

