Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors
January 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders have acquired 20-year-old forward Rilen Kovacevic from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for 20-year-old forward Krzysztof Macias, 17-year-old forward Luke Moroz, and a fourth round pick in 2027.
Kovacevic is enjoying a career year in 2024-25. In 33 games so far this season, the Kelowna, BC product has scored 21 goals and added 19 assists for 40 points, leading Moose Jaw in scoring. In the 2023-24 playoffs, Kovacevic tallied 15 points (4G-11A) in 20 games, helping the Warriors win a WHL Championship. In 198 career games in the WHL, he has scored 54 goals and tallied 55 assists for 109 points to go along with 319 penalty minutes.
In 87 career games with the Raiders, Macias scored 30 goals and added 39 assists for 69 points. In 22 games this season, the Nowy Targ, POL product scored eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points. He was out of the lineup since December 18 recovering from an injury.
Moroz played 77 games with the Raiders, scoring seven goals and helping out with 19 assists for 26 points. His four goals and 11 assists this season are career highs. He was a first round pick, 15th overall by the Raiders in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025
- Elick and 3rd ('26) to Tri City Americans for Gavin and Arpin - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Americans acquire Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from Brandon - Tri-City Americans
- Rockets Acquire Forward Dawson Gerwing And 2025 Draft Pick For Defenceman Marek Rocak - Kelowna Rockets
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Hurricanes Add Wilson from Pats - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Trade Wilson to Hurricanes, Acquire Brown from Wild - Regina Pats
- Giants Acquire 20-Year-Old Forward Maxim Muranov from Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Swap 2004-Born Forwards with Vancouver - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Acquire World Junior Defenceman from Rockets - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Acquire Kovacevic from Warriors - Prince Albert Raiders
- Goaltender Matthew Kondro Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Division Rivals Swap Forwards - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Acquire 6'5 Blue-Liner Chichkin from Regina Pats - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Deal Chichkin to Cougars for Fourth-Round Pick - Regina Pats
- Warriors and Giants Team up for Morning Deal - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Acquire Goaltender Brady Smith from Moose Jaw - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.