Raiders Acquire Fabrizi from Rebels
December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
The Prince Albert Raiders and Red Deer Rebels made their second trade in three weeks with each other. On Tuesday, the Raiders acquired 19-year-old defenceman Matteo Fabrizi in exchange for 18-year-old defenceman Doogan Pederson, the rights to 2009-born forward Miller Robson, and a third round pick in 2025 (Swift Current).
Fabrizi, a veteran of 197 WHL games, has 11 career goals and 26 assists for 37 points. In 28 games this season, the St. Albert, Alberta product has scored twice and added six assists for eight points to go along with 43 penalty minutes. He checks in at 6'5.5 feet tall and weighs in at 235 pounds.
Pederson is in his second WHL season, scoring twice and registering eight assists so far this season. In 76 career games with the Raiders, he scored four goals and recorded 12 helpers for 16 points and 27 penalty minutes.
"Matteo is a big veteran defenceman, and we're looking forward to adding him to our lineup," Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. "We wish Doogan good luck in Red Deer."
Fabrizi is expected to make his Raider debut tomorrow night in Saskatoon.
