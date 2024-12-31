Rebels Complete Trade with Prince Albert

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Defenceman Doogan Pederson with the Prince Albert Raiders

(Red Deer Rebels) Defenceman Doogan Pederson with the Prince Albert Raiders(Red Deer Rebels)

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Rebels have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Doogan Pederson, 15-year-old forward Miller Robson, and a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - originally belonging to Swift Current - in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Matteo Fabrizi.

Pederson was signed by Prince Albert in October 2022 after being listed by the club the previous year. The Langley, BC native has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 32 games this season, and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 76 career games with the Raiders. Doogan is the son of Denis Pederson, who played with Prince Albert from 1991-95 before a 20-year professional career that included 435 games in the NHL with New Jersey, Vancouver, Phoenix, and Nashville.

Robson hails from Saskatoon, SK and in 15 games this season with Saskatoon Riverkings U18 AA has 14 points. He's also played four games this season with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA squad.

Fabrizi was selected by the Rebels in round two, 31 st overall at the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. In 197 regular season games with the club, he totaled 11 goals and 26 assists for 36 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native also has two assists in 23 playoff games. This season, Fabrizi has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 28 games.

Doogan Pederson

Defence

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'3

Weight: 176 lbs

Birthdate: 2006-06-27

Hometown: Langley, BC

Miller Robson

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 6'4

Weight: 181 lbs

Birthdate: 2009-07-10

Hometown: Saskatoon, SK

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.