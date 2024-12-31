T-Birds Come up Short against PG

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds comeback bid fell short as they lost, 6-4, to the Prince George Cougars Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The same two teams will face each other twice this weekend at the CN Centre in Prince George.

After falling behind 5-2 midway through the second period Seattle (11-22-2-1) got within a goal and had a late power play opportunity but couldn't produce the equalizer before the Cougars scored late into an empty net.

"Not a good enough first," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "You can't spot that team a 4-to-1 lead. We did some good things but we made some mistakes, in terms of taking care of the puck, and they're not a team you want to turn the puck over against."

The first Prince George goal came directly off a T-Bird turnover right in front of their own net, two and a half minutes into the game. Seattle did respond when Nishaan Parmar scored at 5:58 but the Cougars would score the games next three goals before Seattle responded with a power play goal from Braeden Cootes at 19:32.

Prince George added to their advantage at 6:56 of period two, as the T-Birds failed to clear a puck at their own blue line. "They transition well," remarked O'Dette of a number of the Cougar goals. "They capitalize on odd man rushes and that's exactly what we gave them."

The Thunderbirds comeback effort was sparked by a pair of second period goals, just under 90-seconds apart, that got them within 5-4. The first, at 11:50, was the first as a T-Bird from newcomer Hayden Pakkala. "Yeah, the first goal felt great," commented Pakkala on scoring in front of the home crowd. "The barn was filled with energy and, you know it's a different animal here, the fans, and it felt great and I think I'm just gonna keep adding to my game and getting comfortable."

Kazden Mathies then brought the T-Birds within one with his fourth of the season at 13:17. Still down 5-4 late in the third period, the T-Birds were awarded a power play with three minutes left but couldn't convert.

"We made a push, starting halfway through the second," commented O'Dette. "But I thought we were too selective with our shots early. We had some good shifts but just didn't want to shoot. We started doing that the second half of the game but it was too late and we fell short."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Coster Dunn earned an assist on Seattle's first goal, giving him points the last three games (1g, 3a).

Kazden Mathies' goal ended a 19 game goal-less streak dating back to October 12th when he scored twice versus Portland. Mathies ended the night with a goal and an assist.

Braeden Cootes late first period power play goal gives him 14 goals in 32 games this season, equaling his goal total from last season when he scored 14 times in 64 games.

