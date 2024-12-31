Tigers Grab Big 2 Points vs Calgary

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

For the second game in a row, the Medicine Hat Tigers struck first and struck early. Right off the opening faceoff, Hunter St. Martin skated the puck into the Hitmen zone and fired a shot on Eric Tu. The rebound ended up on the stick of Mathew Ward, who wasted no time ripping it past Tu, handing the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the opening minute.

Just over five minutes into the period, Jonas Woo collided with a Hitmen player and was assessed an interference penalty, sending Calgary to its first power play of the game. Halfway through Woo's penalty, Niilopekka Muhonen was called for cross-checking, creating an extended 5-on-3 advantage for the Hitmen. Despite being down two skaters, Medicine Hat's penalty kill unit put on a stellar performance, limiting the Hitmen's looks and successfully killing off both penalties.

With just over 30 seconds remaining in the period, the Tigers gained a power play opportunity of their own when Kalem Parker was called for hooking. That man advantage carried over into the second period, leaving Medicine Hat with a minute and a half of power play time to start the next frame, but the Hitmen would hold the Tigers powerplay off.

Minutes into the second period, Bryce Pickford would give Calgary another man advantage opportunity when he got tangled up with a Hitmen defender. This time, It wouldn't take the Hitmen long to capitalize, as Connor Hvidston received a cross-crease pass and flipped it over Jordan Switzer to tie the game 1-1.

Just over midway through the frame, Chase Valliant would get his stick up on Oasiz Weisblatt, sending the Tigers powerplay back on the ice. Despite generating some promising looks, Eric Tu kept the Tigers off the board, preserving the tie, 1-1.

Minutes later, on a 2-on-1 rush for the Hitmen, Hvidston drove the net and made contact with Switzer after delivering a cross-crease pass. The puck crossed the goal line, but it was waved off for goaltender interference, keeping it tied 1-1. The Tigers then headed to the power play, and they wasted no time as just 10 seconds in, Weisblatt followed up his own shot and tapped the rebound past Tu, restoring Medicine Hat's lead at 2-1. The Ruck brothers Markus and Liam would assist on the play.

Calgary answered right back shortly after, as Oliver Tulk corralled a rebound off Switzer and buried it into the open net, continuing the back-and-forth action and knotting the score at 2-2. Kalem Parker and Maxim Muranov would pick up the assists on the play.

In the final moments of the period, Lukas Hansen received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving the Tigers a power play to start the third. The Tigers would waste no time once again scoring in the first minute of the period when Jonas Woo fired a shot towards the front of the Hitmen net, the puck deflected off a defender and past Tu. Once again restoring the Tigers' one-goal lead, 3-2 Tigers. Weisblatt and Van Mulligen with the helpers.

With just under 5 minutes left, Maxim Muranov gave the Tigers another chance as he clipped St. Martin with a high elbow. Bryce Pickford wouldn't make the fans wait as the league leader in goals by a defensemen walks in from the point and rips one over the glove of Tu for his 15th of the season, doubling the Tigers lead, 4-2 Tigers.

In the final minutes, with the Calgary net empty, Hunter St. Martin would seal the deal for the Tigers with his 24th of the season. The Tigers would split the back to back with Calgary in a 5-2 win in Medicine Hat.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/6 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Oasiz Weisblatt - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Jonas Woo - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action in Swift Current Friday night. Game time is 6:00PM (MST) You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant or watch on watch.chl.ca.

