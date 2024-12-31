Hawks' Jugnauth Announces Commitment to Michigan State University

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to share that defenseman and alternate captain Tyson Jugnauth has committed to Michigan State University following his WHL career. Drafted in the fourth round, 100th overall, by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth is also eligible to begin his professional career in the 2025-26 season.

Jugnauth has been a standout player for the Winterhawks since joining the club during the 2023-24 campaign. During his Winterhawks tenure, Jugnauth has played 73 games, amassing 13 goals and 73 assists for 86 points. This season, the blue liner has tallied 45 points (6G, 39A) in 34 games. He ranks second in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in assists and leads all WHL defensemen in points.

His current point streak includes 19 assists in his last nine games, highlighted by an incredible six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on December 7. As one of the WHL's most dynamic defensemen, Jugnauth's contributions have been integral to the Winterhawks' success each of the last two seasons.

Since joining the Winterhawks in December 2023, Jugnauth has consistently showcased his skill, helping the team capture the Western Conference Championship in his first year. During the Winterhawks' run to the WHL Championship Series, Jugnauth ranked third on the team with 16 points (4G, 12A) in 18 postseason contests.

His commitment to Michigan State University will allow him to continue developing both on and off the ice with one of college hockey's premier programs. The Spartans currently sitting atop the national rankings with a 14-2-0 record entering the New Year.

Congrats to Tyson Jugnauth on his commitment to Michigan State University!

