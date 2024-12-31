Tigers Pull away in Third to Top Hitmen

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Calgary Hitmen closed out 2024 on the road in Medicine Hat and dropped a 5-2 decision to the Tigers on Monday night at Co-op Place.

Tied 2-2 heading to the third period, the Tigers pulled ahead for good when Jonas Woo tallied the game winner on the power play just 44 seconds into the final frame. Bryce Pickford then added another power play marker with 4:27 remaining before Hunter St. Martin sealed the victory with an empty netter.

Connor Hvidston with his 12th goal of the season and Oliver Tulk with his 16th both scored for Calgary erasing second period deficits of 1-0 and 2-1. Tulk and teammate Ben Kindel were able to extend their career-high point scoring streaks with Tulk's now at 13 games and Kindel's a WHL best 17 this season after he picked up an assist.

Mathew Ward and Oasiz Wiesblatt counted the other Tiger goals on a night where special teams loomed large. Medicine Hat went 3-6 on the powerplay while Calgary was 1-6.

The Hitmen outshot the Tigers 23-21 and suffered just their fourth regulation loss in the last 14 games dropping to 18-11-3-1 on the season.

The Hitmen will ring in 2025 with a 2:00 p.m. New Year's Day matinee in Edmonton against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Calgary then heads to Red Deer to face the Rebels in a 7:00 p.m. start on Friday, Jan. 3 before returning to Scotiabank Saddledome to begin a five-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 5 against Regina at 1:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.