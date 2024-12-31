Hawks' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 7-3 Loss to Silvertips

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks battled hard but couldn't overcome an early deficit as the Silvertips took a 7-3 contest at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Game #35: Portland (3) vs. Everett (7)

SOG: POR (30) - EVT (36)

PP: POR (1/5) - EVT (3/6)

Saves: Štìbeták (12/16) - Sanche (33/36)

Schlenker (17/19)

SCORING:

EVT - Lukas Kaplan (2) from Jesse Heslop

POR - Kyle McDonough (11) from Kyle Chyzowski (Shorthanded)

EVT - Dominik Rymon (17) from Tyler MacKenzie and Carter Bear (Power Play)

EVT - Dominik Rymon (18) from Jaxsin Vaughn and Landon Dupont

EVT - Shea Busch (4)

EVT - Landon Dupont (10) from Tyler MacKenzie and Dominik Rymon (Power Play)

POR - Josh Zakreski (21) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (17) from Carter Sotheran and Alex Weiermair

EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (26) from Tarin Smith and Landon Dupont (Power Play)

EVT - Jesse Heslop (21) from Lukas Kaplan

GAME SUMMARY:

The Silvertips wasted no time, striking just 43 seconds into the game. The Winterhawks responded with a determined effort on the penalty kill, capitalizing on a forced turnover. Kyle McDonough finished a 2-on-1 rush by rifling a shot past the goaltender's glove at 9:26 to tie the game. A power play goal five minutes later and two even strength tallies saw the Silvertips head to the intermission with the 4-1 lead.

Everett extended their lead early in the second period, making it 5-1 just 2:47 in. The Winterhawks pushed back as Josh Zakreski sparked some life, jamming the puck in from the right post with 23 seconds left in the frame.

Diego Buttazzoni kept the Winterhawks fighting with a determined effort at 16:15 of the third period, shoving the puck in from the right post to bring Portland within two. However, the Silvertips quickly answered with a power-play goal and sealed the game with an empty-netter, securing a 7-3 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks are back in the Glass Palace on Thursday, January 2 to face the Spokane Chiefs at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

