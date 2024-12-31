Rockets Fall On New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kanjyu Gojsic of the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets fell 6-1 to the Wenatchee Wild on New Year's Eve at the Town Toyota Center.

Rockets goaltenders Jake Pilon and Rhett Stoesser made a combined 20 saves in the game.

The Wild would get the scoring started in the contest as Eastyn Mannix scored at the 14:07 mark to give Wenatchee a 1-0 lead. The Wild would add to their lead just 35 seconds later as rookie Caelan Joudrey scored his fifth goal of the season to put Wenatchee ahead by two.

The second period started off with a similar theme as Kenta Isogai scored 4:33 into the period to make it 3-0 which was added to by Dawson Seitz and Maddix McCagherty to put Wenatchee ahead 5-0 through 40.

Hiroki Gojsic snapped the Wild shutout bid with a power play marker less than two minutes into the third to make it 5-1 but Lukas McCloskey ended the scoring with his fourth of the season for 6-1 final.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Wenatchee 30-26

Kelowna went 1/5 on the power play while Wenatchee went 2/4

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now turn their attention to the Kamloops Blazers when they pay a visit to the Sandman Centre for the first time this season on January 3rd. Their next home game will be on January 4th against the Vancouver Giants with puck drop going at 6:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

