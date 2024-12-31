Chiefs Wrap up 2024 with New Year's Eve Rivalry Match-Up in Kennewick

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up 2024 on the road with a rivalry match-up against the Tri-City Americans Tuesday night. The divisional foes last faced each other on November 2 in Kennewick, when the Americans came out on top with a 4-3 victory. So far this season, Spokane is 1-2-0-0 against Tri-City, with overage forward Shea Van Olm putting up the most points against the Ams (4-2-6) over the three games.

LOCATION: Toyota Center

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

