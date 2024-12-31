Ondrej Becher Inks Three-Year Entry Level Contract with Detroit Red Wings

KENT, WA - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that Ondrej Becher has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Becher was selected 80th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Red Wings.

Becher, 20, has recorded three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in 19 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The Ostrava, CZE product spent two seasons with the Cougars (2022-23, 2023-24), where he owned 134 points (48-86-134) over a 121-game span. 96 of those points came in the 2023-24 campaign (32-64-96) in just 58 games.

In the 2024 playoffs, Becher was no short of tremendous, compiling 19 points (5-14-19) over 15 contests.

The Cougars organization would like to congratulate Ondrej on acheiving this incredible milestone in his hockey career!

