Detroit Red Wings Sign Cougars Graduate Becher to Entry-Level Deal

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Former Prince George Cougars forward Ondrej Becher has put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is in his first season of professional hockey with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, recording one goal and two assists in 19 games.

Becher, from Ostrava, Czechia, joined the Cougars as an import forward in 2022-23 and quickly became an integral part of some of the team's best seasons.

He put up 48 goals (including three game-winners, nine powerplay tallies and four shorthanded markers) and 86 assists for 134 points and a +69 rating in 121 regular season contests, helping the team complete its best-ever season in Prince George in 2023-24.

Becher led the Cats in postseason scoring with five goals and 14 assists for 19 points as Prince George bowed out in six games in the 2024 Western Conference Championship.

Detroit selected the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward with the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

On the international stage, Becher put up 10 points (3G-7A) in seven games to capture bronze with Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He also represented his home country at the 2022 IIHF World U-18 Championship, where he had two goals in six contests.

