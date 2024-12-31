Cougars Earn Fifth Straight Win with 6-4 Victory over Thunderbirds
December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
KENT, WA - The Prince George Cougars are heading into the new year happy campers after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-4 at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Cougars improve to 21-9-3-2 and win their fifth consecutive game.
GAME SUMMARY
The Cougars jumped to an early lead in the opening frame when Evan Groening took the puck off a Seattle turnover and jammed in his fourth goal of the season at 2:37. Seattle tied the game at 5:58, but the Cats responded just over five minutes later. Patrick Sopiarz fired a wrist shot through traffic at the left circle and past Scott Ratzlaff for his first WHL goal to give PG the lead. Riley Heidt then added two of his own in the period, scoring both markers on an odd man rush with Terik Parascak. The Thunderbirds netted a late power-play marker at 17:49 to make it 4-2 Prince George through the opening 20 minutes.
In the second, Aiden Foster extended the Cougar lead to 5-2 at 6:56 off a tremendous pass from Riley Heidt. After out-shooting Seattle 8-1 in the opening nine minutes of the second, the T-Birds found a spark and scored a pair of goals in quick succession at 11:50 and 13:17 to make it 5-4 and force the Cats to take their 30-second timeout. The Cougars took a 5-4 lead to the dressing room through 40 minutes.
In the third, the Cougars simplified things and were able to hold the fort in the final 20 minutes and end up getting rewarded with a Terik Parascak empty-netter at 19:33
Stats & Standouts
With two goals in the game, Riley Heidt moved to fourth all-time in PG Cougars history in goal scoring (101 goals). He surpasses alumnus Chris Falloon
Patrick Sopiarz scored his first Western Hockey League
The Cougars win their fifth consecutive game and now improve to 11-8-0-0 on the road
They Said It...
Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on the victory...
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/01/01000904/Mark-Lamb-Pre-Dec-31_mixdown.mp3
What's Next?
The Cougars return to action at the CN Centre on Friday January 3rd and Saturday January 4th against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Next Game: Friday, Jan. 3 vs Seattle | 7:00 pm
Next Home Game: Friday, Jan. 3 vs Seattle | 7:00 pm
