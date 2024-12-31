Oil Kings Set for Exciting January at Rogers Place

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are heading into 2025 playing some great hockey and with some great home games scheduled, it's sure to be unrivaled fun at Rogers Place this season.

With nine home games in January, you'll want to grab your tickets today for some great theme games! Great tickets start at just $20 at oilkings.ca

It all starts with a BANG on January 1 with the New Years Day Fireworks Frenzy against the Calgary Hitmen with puck drop at 2 p.m.. Make sure to stick around after the game for a fireworks show on the ice to ring in the new year!

Just days later, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are in town for a pair of games on Saturday January 4 and 5. Saturday, January 4 will be the first ever Croc Party at Rogers Place with 1,000 Oil Kings jibbitz being handed out.

Meanwhile, Friday, January 10 comes fast as the Oil Kings will dawn a different look as a jersey designed by a 10-year-old fan will be worn by the team! The jerseys will then be auctioned off with the proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity.

On Saturday, January 11, a fan favourite returns as it's An Evening With Elvis as the Medicine Hat Tigers come to town. Elvis glasses will be handed out at the game, and there might even be an appearance from Elvis!

Then on Friday, January 24, the Oil Kings take on the Moose Jaw Warriors for LPW Oil Rumble II! Come check out the exciting hockey, but also the spectacle of wrestling in the intermissions.

Lastly, on January 31, the Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen for Princess Night!

Wiener Wednesday's continue in January on January 1 and 8, while Family Fun Sunday's and Signature Sunday's add to the fun on January 5 and 26.

You can always grab Calmont Kids Food Combos as well starting at $7.50!

The Oil Kings are playing some of their best hockey right now with a record of 18-13-1-1, and having won 10 of their last 13 games, including going 6-2-0-0 in December!

Great seats can be found at oilkings.ca, make sure to grab your today.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.