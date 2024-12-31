Game Day Hub: December 31 vs. Everett

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks host the Everett Silvertips for their annual Toyota New Year's Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 5:00 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks edged the Tri-City Americans 4-3 in a thrilling back-and-forth battle at Toyota Center to complete a home-and-home sweep and extend their win streak to six games. Four different skaters lit the lamp for the Hawks, including Alex Weiermair, who continued his three-game goal streak, and Kyle Chyzowski, whose late second-period tally stood as the game-winner. Netminder Marek Schlenker made 40 saves to backstop the victory, while Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth extended their point streaks to nine games apiece.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks third in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 27.8% clip, good for third in the league. The Hawks' penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 80.8%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is riding a huge point streak, totaling 19 assists in his last nine games played, including a staggering six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defenseman with 44 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 20. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 52 points (26G, 26A) in 32 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks third in the WHL. His 26 goals are second in the league, and his 146 shots on goal have him in third/ Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting four two-goal performances in his last ten games. He's tallied two more points (52) than his 2023-24 total (50) in 31 less games. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Scouting the Slivertips

The Everett Silvertips enter tonight's matchup as the top team in the WHL, boasting a 27-5-2-1 record and riding a three-game win streak. Recently bolstered by the return of forward Carter Bear and goaltender Jesse Sanche from injury, the Silvertips are showing no signs of slowing down. Exceptional status defenseman Landon Dupont was named the Tempo WHL Player of the Week after recording three goals and two assists in two games last weekend. Leading the Silvertips' offense are Tyler MacKenzie and Bear. MacKenzie, tied with Portland's Kyle Chyzowski at 52 points, sits fourth in the league in goals with 25. Bear has racked up 50 points in just 28 games and leads the WHL in game-winning goals.

Between the pipes, Jesse Sanche has been a reliable presence, posting a 12-3-1 record, a 2.26 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage across 17 appearances. During Sanche's absence, Raiden Legall stepped in, winning six of his seven starts while recording a stellar .946 save percentage and a 1.43 goals-against average. The Hawks delivered Legall his only loss of the season so far. On special teams, the Silvertips' power play ranks fifth in the league at 27.5%, while their penalty kill sits ninth at 77.9%.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Everett Silvertips for the fifth time this season, currently holding a 1-3 record in the season series. In their victory, the Hawks earned a hard-fought 4-3 win on the road on December 11. Kyle Chyzowski led the charge with two goals, while Josh Zakreski and Tyson Yaremko each added tallies. Goaltender Marek Schlenker was the hero of the night, making a career-high 48 saves and earning WHL Performer of the Night honors for his stellar performance. Tonight, the Winterhawks aim to build on that momentum and secure a second straight win against the league's top team.

