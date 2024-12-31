Three Goal Third Period Lifts Warriors Past Pats

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Pavel McKenzie and Ethan Semeniuk scored two power-play goals each to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-2 New Year's Eve win over the Regina Pats at the Hangar.

Midway through the first period, the Pats scored the game's first goal when they capitalized on a Warriors turnover in the Moose Jaw zone. Braxton Whitehead forced a loose puck and then took a shot from the right wall. The rebound came to Zach Moore atop the crease, where he scored for the visitors.

In the opening moments of the second period, the Warriors landed on the power play and were able to capitalize. Brayden Schuurman controlled the puck on top of the right circle and then dished it down low to the goal line for Pavel McKenzie. The second-year Warrior cut to the net and lifted a shot past Kelton Pyne, his ninth of the year, to tie the game at two.

Two minutes later, the Pats forced a turnover on a Warrior defensive zone exit. They quickly attacked the Moose Jaw net and finished a rush with a goal from Caden Brown to take a 2-1 lead.

The special teams battle stepped into the forefront in the third period.

Moose Jaw went on the power play at the midway point. Rilen Kovacevic made a cross-ice pass to the right side of the Regina net where Pavel McKenzie one-timed his second goal of the night, tying the game at two.

Three minutes later and back on the man advantage, the Warriors forced the puck to the top of the Regina crease where Ethan Semeniuk knocked it over the goal line, his fourth goal of the season gave Moose Jaw their first lead of the game.

Regina pressed late but again, took a penalty to put the Warriors back on the power play which led to an Ethan Semeniuk empty net goal, putting the game away.

Pavel McKenzie led the Warriors with two goals and three points, Ethan Semeniuk finished with two goals, Aiden Ziprick and Brayden Schuurman picked up two assists each, and Josh Banini made 35 saves and got one assist.

Moose Jaw finished 4-for-5 on the power play and was 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors open 2025 on Wednesday in Regina with a rematch against the Pats. On Friday and Saturday, they are back home for games against Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

