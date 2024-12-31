Pats Fall 4-2 to Warriors on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Regina Pats allowed three third period goals, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The Pats had a 1-0 lead after one and a 2-1 lead after two before letting the lead slip away late in regulation. Pavel McKenzie tied the game two and Ethan Semeniuk scored the go-ahead goal with 6:15 left in the third.

The four power play goals scored by Moose Jaw was the difference, as well as a brilliant effort between the pipes from Josh Banini as he made 38 saves.

Zach Moore jumped on a rebound in front to give the Pats a 1-0 lead through the opening 20. Caden Brown was setup in front for an easy tap in goal to give the Pats a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. Kelton Pyne made his ninth straight start and 11th straight appearance, stopping 20 of 23.

FINAL SCORE: Warriors 4, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 10:08 - Zach Moore (7), assisted by Braxton Whitehead // The Warriors were unable to get the puck out of their zone and Whitehead corralled the puck and sent a shot from the left circle that Banini kicked out right to Moore who tucked home the game's opening goal to make it 1-0 Pats.

Second Period

1-1: Warriors at 2:16 - Pavel McKenzie (9), assisted by Brayden Schuurman & Aiden Ziprick (PP) // Schuurman found McKenzie alone deep in the Pats zone and he had time to skate to the front of the net and tuck the puck over Pyne's shoulder to even things up at 1-1.

2-1: Pats at 4:17 - Caden Brown (11), assisted by Jace Egland & Zach Pantelakis // The Pats entered the Warriors zone with speed. Egland along the right boards sent a pass to Brown in front of the Warriors goal and he chipped it home to beat Banini to restore the Pats one-goal lead at 2-1.

Third Period

2-2: Warriors at 10:35 - Pavel McKenzie (10), assisted by Rilen Kovacevic & Aiden Ziprick (PP) // Kovacevic got the puck along the left boards and fired a cross ice pass to a wide open McKenzie who ripped it past Pyne to tie the game up at 2-2.

3-2: Warriors at 1035 - Ethan Semeniuk (4), assisted by Pavel McKenzie & Brayden Schuurman (PP) // A shot from the point bounced around the front of the net and Semeniuk was able to get enough of the puck to tip it past Pyne to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 3-2.

4-2: Warriors at 19:44 - Ethan Semeniuk (5), assisted by Keaton Dowhaniuk & Josh Banini (PP-EN) // With the Pats net empty, the Warriors were sprung on a two-on-none and Semeniuk puts the empty netter away to seal the game.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 10-15-12-37 | Moose Jaw - 5-11-8-24

PP : Regina - 0/5 | Moose Jaw - 4/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (20 saves / 23 shots)

Moose Jaw: Josh Banini (35 saves / 37 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Josh Banini (35 Saves, 1A) - Warriors

Second: Pavel McKenzie (2G-1A) - Warriors

Third: Kelton Pyne (20 Saves) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Caden Brown scored his 11th goal of the season. He has seven goals in the 14 games with the Pats. All of those seven goals have come in his last eight contests. Zach Pantelakis picked up an assist and is now on a four game point streak (3G-1A) and has five points (3G-2A) in his last seven games. Jace Egland grabbed an assist and had five points (2G-3A) in 14 games since joining the Pats. Four of those points (1G-3A) have come in his last five games. Zach Moore broke a three game goalless drought as he opened the scoring with his seventh of the season. Braxton Whitehead had an assist and has three points (1G-2A) in his last five games.

COMING UP

The Pats open the second half of the 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday, January 1 when they finish the home-and-home with the Warriors at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at reginapats.com.

