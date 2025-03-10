Raiders Name Ryan McDonald Interim Head Coach
March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
Prince Albert Raiders General Manager Curtis Hunt announced on Monday that the club has named Ryan McDonald Interim Head Coach.
Head Coach Jeff Truitt had been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
"This was a decision not made lightly," Hunt said. "We are appreciative of all the work Jeff has done, from our championship team to today. We wish him the best of luck as he moves forward."
Truitt began coaching in the 1993-94 season, spending three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes as an assistant coach. He joined the Kelowna Rockets in the 2000-01 campaign, staying with the team until 2006-07, winning the Memorial Cup in 2004, and capturing a second WHL Championship in 2004-05.
After spending time in the AHL and with the Red Deer Rebels, Truitt joined the Raiders in the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach, where Prince Albert won their second WHL title in franchise history. In 2022-23, he was promoted to head coach.
In his time as head coach in Prince Albert, Truitt finishes with a 93-91-10-4 record.
