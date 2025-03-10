Flames Prospect Laing's Four-Goal Week Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Saskatoon Blades forward Hunter Laing has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Laing scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two key divisional wins that helped the Blades secure a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The Kelowna, B.C. product returned to the Saskatoon lineup after a two-game absence with a game-changing two-goal, one assist effort against the rival Prince Albert Raiders on March 7. With the game scoreless in the second period, Laing and the visiting Blades took advantage of a four-minute powerplay that saw Hudson Kibblewhite bury a Laing rebound to open the scoring. Laing doubled the lead with a long wrister on the same powerplay. The tally saw Laing reach 20 goals for the first time in his WHL career. Prince Albert would storm back to tie the game at two heading into the final period, but Laing netted the dagger with a point-blank one-timer from the slot off of a Cooper Williams feed. The 3-2 victory saw Laing claim first star honours.

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound winger came in clutch again as the series shifted to Saskatoon the following night. Laing struck first with a picture-perfect redirection from the bumper position off of another Williams pass on a first-period powerplay. He added some insurance midway through the final frame by bursting past the Raiders defenders to whip a shot past Max Hildebrand to put the game out of reach for Prince Albert. The eventual 4-1 win saw Saskatoon clinch a playoff berth for a sixth straight season and Laing pick up second star of the night.

Laing has 23 goals (including four game-winners) and 17 assists for 40 points in 57 games. Eighteen of those points have come since he was acquired by the Blades at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

He leads the Blades in goals and game-winning goals and is fifth in points.

Originally selected by Prince George with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Laing has been a formidable presence on WHL ice while finding his goal-scoring touch. He's racked up 34 goals and 31 assists for 65 career points in 131 regular-season games. Laing also picked up a goal in 12 playoff games with the Prince George Cougars, most of which came in the team's 2024 run to the Western Conference Championship.

The Calgary Flames selected Laing in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Saskatoon (33-21-3-4) sits second in the East Division, though the Blades have a game in hand against the division-leading Raiders. All seven of the Blades' remaining regular season games will come against divisional opponents with a top seed in the 2025 WHL Playoffs on the line.

Next up, Laing and the Blades will travel to Regina to take on the Pats (15-39-5-3) on Tuesday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

2025 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER HOOD NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants netminder Burke Hood has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second time the rookie has won the weekly award this season.

Hood went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a dominant .972 save percentage.

The 17-year-old was named first star of the night in a 5-1 Giants win over the Kamloops Blazers on March 8. Hood steered aside 33 of 34 shots and held Kamloops scoreless on four powerplay opportunities, though the Blazers would spoil the shutout bid with less than two minutes left in regulation off a shorthanded rush.

Hood followed it up with a clutch performance against the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars on the following night. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Borya Valis snagged the game-opener for the Cats, but Hood slammed the door shut from there with 36 saves. He denied the Cougars on two powerplays and weathered a 14-shot opening period to claim the win and another first star nomination.

The Brandon, Man. product is 7-2-1-0 in his last 10 appearances.

Hood is 17-12-6-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts (which came in back-to-back starts) in his first season with the Giants.

He's tied for fifth in save percentage among all starting netminders.

NHL Central Scouting has ranked Hood 25th among all North American netminders in the agency's midterm projection ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound goalie was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Before making the jump to the WHL, Hood was crowned a Manitoba U18AAA Hockey League champion in 2023-24 after going undefeated (21-0-0) in the regular season and 5-0-0 with one shutout in the postseason.

Hood also backstopped the U18AAA Brandon Wheat Kings to a silver medal finish at the 2024 TELUS Cup, finishing the tournament with a .920 save percentage.

Vancouver (31-24-8-0) is on a three-game win streak to sit third in the B.C. Division.

The G-men will square up against their Island neighbours with an away-and-home set starting on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 p.m. PST at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

TIGERS FORWARD RUCK NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time the 17-year-old has picked up the weekly honour.

Ruck chipped in three goals in two games to help the Tigers extend their win streak to nine games and maintain their grasp on first place in the Central Division and Eastern Conference.

The Osoyoos, B.C. product delivered a first-star performance in a 7-2 comeback victory against the Kelowna Rockets on March 4. With Kelowna leading 2-1 in the second period, Ruck found the equalizer by drilling a low one-timer home on the powerplay. He followed it up with a long screened shot destined for the top corner of the Rockets' net. Ruck's 21st goal of the season stood as the game winner as Tigers potted four unanswered goals.

He picked up his third goal of the week in a 7-1 thrashing of the Red Deer Rebels. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger parked himself on the doorstep of the Rebels' goal to tap in a Gavin McKenna feed in the first period to make it 3-0.

Ruck has 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points in 57 games in his rookie campaign and sits second in goals among all first-year players.

Medicine Hat selected Ruck with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He picked up a goal and an assist in three call-up appearances over the 2023-24 season and suited up for his first WHL postseason match later that spring.

Ruck's stellar rookie season includes a gold medal win with Canada White (along with his twin, brother, Markus) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. In November. He put up four assists in five contests at the tournament.

Ruck is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Medicine Hat (43-17-3-1) is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the Eastern Conference while sitting second among all WHL teams in goals scored and fourth in goals-against.

With four games left on their regular season Slate, the Tigers return to action against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (40-19-2-2) on Friday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.