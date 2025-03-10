Liam Ruck Named WHL Rookie of the Week

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time the 17-year-old has picked up the weekly honour.

Ruck chipped in three goals in two games to help the Tigers extend their win streak to nine games and maintain their grasp on first place in the Central Division and Eastern Conference.

The Osoyoos, B.C. product delivered a first-star performance in a 7-2 comeback victory against the Kelowna Rockets on March 4. With Kelowna leading 2-1 in the second period, Ruck found the equalizer by drilling a low one-timer home on the powerplay. He followed it up with a long screened shot destined for the top corner of the Rockets' net. Ruck's 21st goal of the season stood as the game winner as Tigers potted four unanswered goals.

He picked up his third goal of the week in a 7-1 thrashing of the Red Deer Rebels. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger parked himself on the doorstep of the Rebels' goal to tap in a Gavin McKenna feed in the first period to make it 3-0.

Ruck has 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points in 57 games in his rookie campaign and sits second in goals among all first-year players.

Medicine Hat selected Ruck with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He picked up a goal and an assist in three call-up appearances over the 2023-24 season and suited up for his first WHL postseason match later that spring.

Ruck's stellar rookie season includes a gold medal win with Canada White (along with his twin, brother, Markus) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. In November. He put up four assists in five contests at the tournament.

Ruck is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Medicine Hat (43-17-3-1) is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the Eastern Conference while sitting second among all WHL teams in goals scored and fourth in goals-against.

With four games left on their regular season Slate, the Tigers return to action against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (40-19-2-2) on Friday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

