Liam Ruck Named WHL Rookie of the Week
March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This is the second time the 17-year-old has picked up the weekly honour.
Ruck chipped in three goals in two games to help the Tigers extend their win streak to nine games and maintain their grasp on first place in the Central Division and Eastern Conference.
The Osoyoos, B.C. product delivered a first-star performance in a 7-2 comeback victory against the Kelowna Rockets on March 4. With Kelowna leading 2-1 in the second period, Ruck found the equalizer by drilling a low one-timer home on the powerplay. He followed it up with a long screened shot destined for the top corner of the Rockets' net. Ruck's 21st goal of the season stood as the game winner as Tigers potted four unanswered goals.
He picked up his third goal of the week in a 7-1 thrashing of the Red Deer Rebels. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger parked himself on the doorstep of the Rebels' goal to tap in a Gavin McKenna feed in the first period to make it 3-0.
Ruck has 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points in 57 games in his rookie campaign and sits second in goals among all first-year players.
Medicine Hat selected Ruck with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He picked up a goal and an assist in three call-up appearances over the 2023-24 season and suited up for his first WHL postseason match later that spring.
Ruck's stellar rookie season includes a gold medal win with Canada White (along with his twin, brother, Markus) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. In November. He put up four assists in five contests at the tournament.
Ruck is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Medicine Hat (43-17-3-1) is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the Eastern Conference while sitting second among all WHL teams in goals scored and fourth in goals-against.
With four games left on their regular season Slate, the Tigers return to action against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (40-19-2-2) on Friday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST.
2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week
September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors
October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks
November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen
November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks
December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos
December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers
January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants
January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans
February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers
February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels
