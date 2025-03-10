Tips Come Back to Earn Shootout Point in Portland

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PORTLAND, Oreg. - An inauspicious start to the game eventually resulted in a 3-2 shootout loss for the Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

Everett surrendered two shorthanded goals on their first powerplay of the game, as Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski each found the back of the net in the first period.

The Silvertips scored a pair of powerplay goals in the second period, the first coming at 2:41 off a Tyler MacKenzie rebound, the second a Julius Miettinen backdoor tuck-in.

With no further scoring in the third period and overtime, Portland netted two shootout goals in two rounds to seal the win.

Raiden LeGall stopped 28 of 31 in the loss for Everett. Ondrej Štěbeták finished 37 for 39 and two for two in the shootout.

The game marked the return of Seattle Kraken second-rounder Julius Miettinen, out with an injury since Dec. 14, 2024.

