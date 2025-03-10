Cougars Hang on to Steal 4-3 Win in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prince George took the lead four minutes into the contest and never looked back, keeping the Silvertips at bay for a 4-3 win at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Viliam Kmec blasted his 17th of the season from the blueline 3:53 into the first. Ben Riche added a redirection 10:37 into the second for a 2-0 Cougars lead. Tips defenseman Tarin Smith potted a powerplay goal to halve the deficit, but was spoiled 23 seconds later by a steal-and-score backhander by Borya Valis. Tyler MacKenzie netted his 31st of the year with 19 seconds left in the second while at 5-on-3 to bring the Tips within one at the end of two periods.

Riche rifled a shot from the slot past Raiden LeGall for his second of the night 3:01 into the third. Though Smith would grab his second goal of the game and 16th of the season 4:44 into the third and the Tips would pepper Cooper Michaluk with 15 total shots in the third, Prince George hung on for their first win at Angel of the Winds Arena since Dec. 27, 2019.

