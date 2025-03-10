Giant's Netminder Hood Named WHL Goaltender of the Week for 2nd Time

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants netminder Burke Hood has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second time the draft-eligible goalie has won the weekly award this season.

Hood went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a dominant .972 save percentage, stopping 69 of 71 shots thrown his way in the two games.

The 17-year-old was named first star of the night in a 5-1 Giants win over the Kamloops Blazers on March 8. Hood steered aside 33 of 34 shots and held Kamloops scoreless on four powerplay opportunities, though the Blazers would spoil the shutout bid with less than two minutes left in regulation off a shorthanded rush.

Hood followed it up with a clutch performance against the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars on the following night. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Borya Valis snagged the game-opener for the Cats, but Hood slammed the door shut from there with 36 saves. He denied the Cougars on two powerplays and weathered a 14-shot opening period to claim the win and another first star nomination.

The Brandon, Man. product is 7-2-1-0 in his last 10 appearances with a .936 save percentage. He also holds a .924 save percentage in 23 appearances since Dec. 31.

On the season, Hood is 17-12-6-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts (which came in back-to-back starts) in his first season with the Giants. He's tied for fifth in save percentage among all starting netminders.

NHL Central Scouting has ranked Hood 25th among all North American netminders in the agency's midterm projection ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound goalie was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Before making the jump to the WHL, Hood was crowned a Manitoba U18AAA Hockey League champion in 2023-24, going 21-0-1 in the regular season and 5-0-0 with one shutout in the postseason.

Hood also backstopped the U18AAA Brandon Wheat Kings to a silver medal finish at the 2024 TELUS Cup, finishing the tournament with a .920 save percentage.

Vancouver (31-24-8-0) is on a three-game win streak and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference, two points back of fifth-place Portland.

The G-men will square up against their Island neighbours with an away-and-home set starting on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 p.m. PST at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

The Giants next home game is Saturday, March 15 against the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m. Their final home game of the regular season is Sunday, March 23 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.

