Four Oil Kings Alumni Win Canada West Conference Championship with Saskatchewan Huskies

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, Sask. - Four Edmonton Oil Kings alumni are USports Canda West Conference Champions after the University of Saskatchewan Huskies defeated the Mount Royal University Cougars on Monday night.

The Huskies needed all three games in the best-of-three conference championship to defeat Mount Royal. On Sunday night, it was a 3-0 victory for the Huskies on home ice.

Forwards Liam Keeler, Vince Loschiavo, and Raphael Pelletier, along with defenceman Parker Gavlas will head to the University Cup now as Canada West Champions after their successful playoff run with the Huskies.

Keeler, and Edmonton product, played 214 games with the Oil Kings between 2016 and 2021, tallying 74 points in the regular season as well as two goals in 16 playoff games during the 2018/2019 playoffs. Keeler is in his third season with the Huskeis and had 13 points in 17 games this season, and has added four points in five playoff games.

Loschiavo, who scored the game-winning-goal in Sunday's deciding game, played one season for the Oil Kings during the 2018/2019 season. He scored 37 goals that season and added 25 assists for 62 points. The Winnipeg, Man., product added 14 points in 16 playoff games that season as well. This is currently Loschiavo's fourth season with the U of S, and he notched 20 points in 26 games this season along with four points in six playoff games so far.

Pelletier, a Legal, Alta. product, was originally drafted by the Oil Kings in 2017, he played five games for the club during 2017/2-18 before spending most of his junior career with the Swift Current Broncos. This is Pelletier's second season with the Huskies. He tallied 16 points in 24 games, and has added one assist in two playoff games.

Gavlas is playing in his fourth season with the Huskies and played 46 games for the Oil Kings during the 2018/2019 season. He notched 10 points from the blueline that year along with four points in 16 games during the playoffs. Gavlas had seven points in 26 regular-season games and has added four points in six playoff games.

The Huskies will now participate in the USports National Championship tournament from March 20-23 in Ottawa, Ont.

