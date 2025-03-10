Štěbeták Makes 37 Saves as Hawks Edge Silvertips in Shootout

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland's double dose of shorthanded goals sets up a shootout win against Everett on Sunday night.

Game #63: Portland (3) vs. Everett (2) Final SO

SOG: POR (31) - EVT (39)

PP: POR (0/4) - EVT (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (37) - LeGall (29)

SCORING:

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (13) from Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair (short handed)

POR - Josh Zakreski (34) from Ryder Thompson and Max Pšenička (short handed)

EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (32) from Eric Jamieson and Shea Busch (power play)

EVT - Julius Miettinen (11) from Jesse Heslop and Zackary Shantz (power play)

Shootout - Portland's Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair

GAME SUMMARY:

After inducting Jim Benning and Braydon Coburn into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame prior to puck drop, Portland opened the scoring while shorthanded, courtesy of Tyson Jugnauth. Captain Kyle Chyzowski picked up the puck on the near circle and found Jugnauth on the opposite circle who cashed in glove-side high on Silvertips' netminder Raiden LeGall for a 1-0 lead. Chyzowski's primary assist marked his 100th point of the season and it moved him into the top 30 for all-time points in team history. On the same penalty kill, the Hawks went up by two as a bouncing puck found Josh Zakreski at center ice with nothing but time. He skated in from the left circle two-on-one with Ryan Miller and sniped a shot over LeGall's shoulder for a 2-0 Portland lead after 20 minutes.

Everett pulled within one goal 2:41 into the second frame on a power play shot from 20-year-old Tyler MacKenzie. The 'Tips added another power play goal later in the period from Julius Miettinen to tie the game at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

The score remained stagnant through the final period and overtime, sending the game to a shootout. Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair both found the net with nifty goals, while the Silvertips missed their first shot and were stoned by Hawks' goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták on the second. Štěbeták finished with 37 total saves on the night in his team's 3-2 shootout victory over Everett.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks eye up their last three games in three nights weekend, starting with a trip to Everett on Friday, March 14. The Hawks then return to home ice to face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night and the Vancouver Giants on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.