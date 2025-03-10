Roest Nets GWG in Return, Tips Beat Ams 6-5

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENNEWICK, Wash. - Austin Roest made his return to the Western Hockey League count Friday night, as he scored the game-winning goal in the Everett Silvertips' 6-5 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center.

The game featured six different lead changes, as Jake Sloan opened the scoring for Tri-City with a breakaway goal 30 seconds into play. Carter Bear answered at 16:51 in the first period for a 1-1 score through one.

Jackson Smith scored early in the second period, with another response from Bear on the powerplay at 6:27. Bear's second of the night was his 40th of the season, becoming just the seventh 40-goal campaign in Silvertips history.

Shea Busch would give the Silvertips a short-lived lead at 11:05, with Brandon Whynott knotting the score just 51 seconds later for a 3-3 tie after two.

Landon DuPont recorded a powerplay goal 44 seconds into the third period for Everett. Whynott snuck a shot from the boards past Tips netminder Jesse Sanche 24 seconds later for a 4-4 tie. Jackson Smith's second goal of the game at 5:33 gave the Americans a 5-4 advantage. A Kaden Hammell powerplay goal at 9:16 drew the Silvertips even for the third time. Austin Roest's game-winner came at 10:43, wiring a wrist shot from the slot over the shoulders of Lukas Matecha for his first goal of the campaign on his seventh shot on goal of the night.

Sanche turned aside 30 of 35 in the win.

