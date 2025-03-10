Spokane Chiefs to Host Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Hockey Game

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs will host the annual Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Hockey Game at the Spokane Arena on March 15th prior to the Chiefs versus Tri-City Americans game later that night.

Players will hail from local law enforcement agencies including Spokane Police, Spokane County Sheriff, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the FBI.

The main entrance to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena will open at 3:30 p.m. with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.

Fans must have a ticket to the Spokane Chiefs vs. Tri-City Americans game (puck drop at 6:05 p.m.) to enter the Spokane Arena early for the exhibition game. Tickets for all home games are available at www.spokanechiefs.com .

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.