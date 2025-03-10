Blades Forward Laing Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

March 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades forward Hunter Laing

Saskatoon, SK - The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Monday Saskatoon Blades forward Hunter Laing is the Tempo WHL Player of the Week for his performance between Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.

The Calgary Flames draft pick recorded four goals and one assist through two games in a weekend home-and-home series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Trailing the Raiders by five points for the East Division lead ahead of Friday's game at the Art Hauser Centre, Laing went to work to close the gap in the standings. The 6-foot-6 winger recorded a powerplay goal and assist in the second period, putting the Blades out to a 2-0 lead. After the Raiders tied the contest before second intermission, Laing buried the game-winner 2:07 into the third to lift the Blades to a 3-2 regulation victory.

The Kelowna, BC native potted another pair of goals the following night on home ice at SaskTel Centre in the Blades' 4-1 victory over their Highway 11 rival. Laing opened the scoring less than eight minutes into the first period with his fifth powerplay tally of the year. The 18-year-old forward gave the Blades a 3-0 lead with under seven minutes left in regulation, securing the Blades sixth consecutive playoff berth in front of 5,000+ at the arena.

The former Prince George Cougar has been a force for the Blue and Gold since being acquired via trade on January 8. Laing has 13 goals and five assists in 21 games since arriving Saskatoon. In 57 games, the sophomore winger has 23 goals, 17 assists, and 40 points, all career highs.

Laing's performance helped the Blades move to 73 points in the standings, one-point behind the East Division's top Raiders.

The Blades (33-21-3-4) begin a three-game road trip Tuesday, March 11 when they visit the Brandt Centre to take on the Regina Pats (15-39-5-3). The following night is a division showdown as the Blades visit Westoba Place to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings (33-22-4-3), who also have 73 points. InnovationPlex is the final stop for the Blades Friday, March 14 when they take on the Swift Current Broncos (33-26-1-2) for the eighth and final time this season.

