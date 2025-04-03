Blades Forward Williams Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been named an Eastern Conference finalist for the 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year award. The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the finalists for both conferences on Thursday.
The nomination completes a stellar first year for the 2008-born centre. The 2026 NHL draft-eligible forward received two WHL Rookie of the Week nominations throughout the season, and was named the league's top rookie for March.
Williams was at the forefront of the Blades' young core, helping the Bridge City Bunch qualify for a sixth consecutive postseason. The Calgary, AB native finished second in WHL rookie scoring with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points. Williams was the only Blade besides 20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann to appear in all 68 games and finished with the second-best +/- on the team at +19. The 6-foot forward's point total was the third-most by a Blades rookie in the last 25 years and led all 2008-born WHL players.
The left-handed shot set the tone early with a seven-game point streak to begin his WHL career. Williams scored four goals and six assists through that span, helping the Blades to a 5-1-1-0 start. Fans got a glimpse of what was to come for the 16-year-old forward in the team's home opener on September 21 at SaskTel Centre, scoring his first career WHL goal along with two assists in a 9-3 win against the Swift Current Broncos.
In 37 games following the Christmas break, Williams led the way offensively with 15 goals and 20 assists in 37 games. The rookie's efforts helped the Blades be within one win of the East Division championship in the final game of the regular season.
The Blades second-round (41st overall) pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft averaged half a point-per-game in his first taste of WHL playoff action. Williams recorded two helpers through four games in Round 1 against the Calgary Hitmen.
It's the second consecutive year a member of the Bridge City Bunch is nominated for the league's top rookie. Blades goaltender Evan Gardner was last year's recipient while also receiving his second straight WHL Humanitarian of the Year award nomination.
The Blades look to eye their next superstar next month at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
