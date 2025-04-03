Oil Kings Have Raiders on Ropes After Game 4 Win

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are one win away from the second round of the WHL Playoffs after a 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders in game four of their first round series.

Edmonton opened the scoring in this one with a nice passing play off the rush finished off by Lukas Sawchyn to make it 1-0.

The night was highlighted by another pair of two-point nights by Oil Kings stars Gracyn Sawchyn and Gavin Hodnett. Hodnett made it 2-0 on the powerplay with Gracyn assisting on that marker early in the first. Then it was Gracyn and Hodnett combining to set up Adam Jecho for a goal to make it 3-0 almost five minutes into the second.

The game would remain at 3-0 until the second half of the third period as Rilen Kovacevic scored shorthanded to break the shutout. Nial Crocker made things interesting at the 17:15 mark of the third period, but the Raiders were unable to add another in a game they outshot the Oil Kings 32-20, the first time the Oil Kings have been outshot in the series.

Ethan Simcoe ultimately made 30 saves for his second win in as many nights. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

The Oil Kings now hold a 3-1 series lead and will have a chance to close things out on Friday in game five in Prince Albert.

