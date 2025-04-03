Hitmen Sweep Round One Series vs Blades

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Calgary Hitmen completed a first-round sweep of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 6-2 victory over the Saskatoon Blades. This marked the Hitmen's first playoff series win since 2019 and their first first-round sweep since 2009.

The game started scoreless, with both teams locked in a stalemate until David Adaszsynski broke the deadlock with his second of the playoffs in the second period. The floodgates then opened, with five more goals being scored in the period. Ben Kindel netted his first of three just 37 seconds later to give Calgary a 2-0 lead.

Carter Yakemchuk followed up with his first of the playoffs, extending the Hitmen's lead to three. Saskatoon responded with goals from Zach Olsen and Hayden Harsanyi, bringing them within one. However, Kindel restored Calgary's two-goal advantage with his second of the game just seconds later.

The third period saw Oliver Tulk add an insurance goal at the midway point, and Kindel complete his hat trick with an empty-net goal to secure the 6-2 victory. The Hitmen outshot the Blades 36-29, with Anders Miller making 27 saves in a stellar performance.

Top performers of the series include Tanner Howe with nine points (2g, 7a), Ben Kindel with seven (5g, 2a) and Ethan Moore (3g,1a) and Oliver Tulk (2g,2a) who both had four points each. Miller propelled the Hitmen to four wins finishing the series with a 1.50 GAA and 0.933 SV %.

The Hitmen will now move on to round two of the WHL Playoffs. Dates and opponent to be announced a later date. Tickets for all Hitmen playoff home games at the Scotiabank Saddledome can be found at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

