Ziprick Preparing for Another Standout Season

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - 2024/2025 Top Defenceman, Aiden Ziprick, is prepared for another productive offseason with a goal of setting a new career-high in points in his final WHL season.

"[It's important] to go into the offseason with the mindset that I want to be better," said Ziprick. "I think coming into next season as a 20-year-old is going to be a different year for me, and I'm looking forward to it and seeing what I can do."

This season, Ziprick set a new standard for himself. With 12 goals and 48 points through 68 games played, Ziprick eclipsed his previous career-high, which was nine points (1G - 8A) through 58 games.

"[Ziprick] put a lot of work in last offseason, and it paid off for him this year," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "He played our most minutes and took a big step this year in playing with pace and the confidence to make a play under pressure."

"I want to come back and be even better next year," said Ziprick. "I just [need to] work all summer to produce the same or even more points next year."

O'Leary said, "Next year, [Ziprick] will be leaned on again to play in all situations, continue to drive offence, and help the team take a step in being a harder team to play against defensively."

Ziprick's breakout season earned him a spot on the midterm NHL scouting rankings for the first time in his career. "It's nice to be on a list, but, at the end of the day, it's what you do moving forward that matters," said Ziprick.

Looking ahead to next year, Ziprick is encouraged by the opportunities the team had to grow together. "It was a long year for a lot of us, but we learned a lot as a group," said Ziprick. "If we come back next year with the mindset of winning, I think we'll be in for a good year."

