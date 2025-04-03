Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year.
The 16-year-old defenceman appeared in 63 games this season where he recorded 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points. Verhoeff, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, set a new Royals franchise record with the most goals by a defenceman in a single season with 21. He also places third all-time in goals scored by a 16-year-old defenceman in the WHL, with the most since 1985.
Verhoeff, who stands at 6'4 and 212lbs, captained Team Canada White to a gold medal at the U17 World Challenge in November. Verhoeff was drafted fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
