Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

The 16-year-old defenceman appeared in 63 games this season where he recorded 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points. Verhoeff, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, set a new Royals franchise record with the most goals by a defenceman in a single season with 21. He also places third all-time in goals scored by a 16-year-old defenceman in the WHL, with the most since 1985.

Verhoeff, who stands at 6'4 and 212lbs, captained Team Canada White to a gold medal at the U17 World Challenge in November. Verhoeff was drafted fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

