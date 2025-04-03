Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips fell behind 2-1 in their Western Conference Quarterfinal series with the Seattle Thunderbirds after losing 6-3 in Game Three Tuesday night at the accesso ShoWare Center.
Brayden Schuurman kicked off the scoring for the Thunderbirds on the first powerplay of the game, shooting a puck off a Silvertip defender's skate at 2:11 in the first. Shea Busch tied the game for the Silvertips as he stuffed in a loose puck at the post 12:18 into the frame.
Austin Roest grabbed the lead for the Silvertips 3:56 into the second period by shoveling a backhander from the left circle past Scott Ratzlaff on the powerplay. Dominik Rymon netted a 5-on-3 one-timer from the right circle to put the Silvertips up 3-1 at 7:59.
Nathan Pilling kickstarted the comeback for the Thunderbirds as he wired a wrist shot from the slot to cut Seattle's deficit to one at 9:23. Ashton Cumby tied the game at 15:21, as he fired a shot off the faceoff from the blueline that beat Tips netminder Jesse Sanche through his glove. Braeden Cootes gained the lead for the Thunderbirds at 17:13 with a wrist shot, his second goal of the series.
Antonio Martorana bought insurance for the Birds as he forced a turnover in the Silvertips' defensive zone and scored a backhander from the slot 5:29 into the third period. Simon Lovsin extended the lead to three with a backhander from the slot off a faceoff at 13:43.
Ratzlaff stopped 40 of 43 in the win.
Everett lost defenseman Landon DuPont and forward Cole Temple to injury throughout the contest, joining an already-absent Tyler MacKenzie and Carter Bear on the injury report.
Game 4 of the series will be played at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Friday at 7 p.m.
