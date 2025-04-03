Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips fell behind 2-1 in their Western Conference Quarterfinal series with the Seattle Thunderbirds after losing 6-3 in Game Three Tuesday night at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Brayden Schuurman kicked off the scoring for the Thunderbirds on the first powerplay of the game, shooting a puck off a Silvertip defender's skate at 2:11 in the first. Shea Busch tied the game for the Silvertips as he stuffed in a loose puck at the post 12:18 into the frame.

Austin Roest grabbed the lead for the Silvertips 3:56 into the second period by shoveling a backhander from the left circle past Scott Ratzlaff on the powerplay. Dominik Rymon netted a 5-on-3 one-timer from the right circle to put the Silvertips up 3-1 at 7:59.

Nathan Pilling kickstarted the comeback for the Thunderbirds as he wired a wrist shot from the slot to cut Seattle's deficit to one at 9:23. Ashton Cumby tied the game at 15:21, as he fired a shot off the faceoff from the blueline that beat Tips netminder Jesse Sanche through his glove. Braeden Cootes gained the lead for the Thunderbirds at 17:13 with a wrist shot, his second goal of the series.

Antonio Martorana bought insurance for the Birds as he forced a turnover in the Silvertips' defensive zone and scored a backhander from the slot 5:29 into the third period. Simon Lovsin extended the lead to three with a backhander from the slot off a faceoff at 13:43.

Ratzlaff stopped 40 of 43 in the win.

Everett lost defenseman Landon DuPont and forward Cole Temple to injury throughout the contest, joining an already-absent Tyler MacKenzie and Carter Bear on the injury report.

Game 4 of the series will be played at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Friday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.