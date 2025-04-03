Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs look to bounce back after their Game 3 loss to Vancouver Wednesday as they face off in Game 4 at home Thursday night. Spokane is up 2-1 in the first round series.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Ryan Lin Named Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Forward Williams Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win - Everett Silvertips
- Ziprick Preparing for Another Standout Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Kenta Isogai Named a Finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Face Elimination After Double-Overtime Heartbreaker in Portland - Prince George Cougars
- Hood Stops 41 as Giants Beat Chiefs 3-2 in Game 3 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Fall in Overtime - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans stave off elimination, force Game Five against Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Diego Buttazzoni the Hero for Hawks in 2OT - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Drop Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4 - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Sweep Round One Series vs Blades - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Have Raiders on Ropes After Game 4 Win - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Win 4-3 in OT - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday
- Chiefs Drop Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4
- Chiefs Bring First Round Back to Home Ice with Game 3 vs Vancouver Wednesday
- Cristall Given One-Game Suspension by WHL After Sunday's Game at Vancouver
- WHL Names First All-Star Teams for 2024-25