Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs look to bounce back after their Game 3 loss to Vancouver Wednesday as they face off in Game 4 at home Thursday night. Spokane is up 2-1 in the first round series.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

