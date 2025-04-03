Tigers Win 4-3 in OT

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Broncos were back in action on Wednesday night in Swift Current for Game 4. Swift Current came away with a 5-4 victory on home ice the previous night to cut the Tigers series lead to 2-1.

The Tigers have had success scoring early in the series but tonight it would be the Broncos who would get on the board first. Only 1:34 into the game, Carlin Dezainde skated in on a 2-on-1 rush and netted his fourth of the series. He let a wrister go from the right faceoff dot that just snuck under the goalie's blocker. Parker Rondeau and Connor Gabriel picked up the helpers on the opening goal.

Swift Current would add to their lead just over five minutes later while on the power play. The puck bounced awkwardly off a stanchion on the dump in and caught everyone off guard. Luke Mistelbacher grabbed the puck and moved it back to Hunter Mayo at the point. He let a shot go from the point that Clarke Caswell was able to redirect into the back of the net for his second of the playoffs.

The Tigers were able to get one back in the first period to cut the Broncos lead to 2-1. While on a power play of their own, Gavin McKenna blocked the Broncos clearing attempt. The puck went to Hunter St. Martin and he found Ryder Ritchie with a cross-ice backhand pass. Ritchie let a wrister go from the right faceoff dot and it found the top corner for his third goal of the series.

Medicine Hat controlled the play in the second period outshooting the Broncos 13-7. Their continue pressure paid off early as they tied the game up 3:59 into the second. McKenna grabbed the rebound off Ritchie's shot and skated towards the high slot. He threw a shot on net that was able to find its way through the traffic and into the back of the net. Jonas Woo also picked up an assist on McKenna's second of the playoffs.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game early in the third period. Mistlebacher got loose on a breakaway but Harrison Meneghin was able to make the save. Tanner Molendyk grabbed the rebound and quickly moved the puck up to Wiesblatt sending the Tigers in on a 3-on-2 rush. Wiesblatt dropped the puck back to Ritchie who swung the puck over to McKenna on the right side. McKenna got off a one-timer that beat the Broncos netminder for his second of the night.

Late in the period there was a battle in front of the Tigers net. A Tiger player tried to clear the puck but it was intercepted by Mayo who moved the puck to Mistlebacher. He got off a one-timer that found the back of the net to even the game up at three apiece.

Neither team was able to score in the final 1:57 so the game headed to overtime to determine a winner.

Some rough stuff at the end of the third period resulted in offsetting penalties. As the penalties were ending, Meneghin made a save and moved the puck to Veeti Vaisanen. He noticed St. Martin leaving the box and found him with a long breakout pass. St. Martin skated in a breakaway and beat the goaltender with a backhand to give the Tigers a 4-3 victory in Game 4.

Harrison Meneghin was back in net for the Tigers. He made 25 saves on 28 shots including a number of big saves in the third period. Reid Dyck was busy in the Broncos' net facing 48 shots. He kept his team in the game allowing only four goals against.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 48

Swift Current - 28

Special Teams:

PP: 1/6 - 16.7%

PK: 1/2 - 50%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Reid Dyck - Swift Current

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Harrison Meneghin

The series continues Friday night with Game 5 in Medicine Hat at Co-op Place. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

