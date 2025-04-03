Americans stave off elimination, force Game Five against Victoria

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans had their backs against the wall Wednesday night, needing a victory to extend their season. They did just that, getting goals from six different players in a 6-4 win over the Victoria Royals in Game Four of their playoff series, forcing a game five Friday night at the Toyota Center.

The Americans started off on the right foot, taking their first lead of the series just 2:01 into the game. Cash Koch threw the puck on net from the high slot, and Jake Gudelj crashed the crease, knocking in the loose puck with his first goal of the playoffs.

Ten minutes later Tri-City extended their lead. Cruz Pavao fired the puck toward the net from the slot and Grady Martin deflected it over the glove of Johnny Hicks for his first of the post season.

The Royals cut the lead in half with a power play goal two and a half minutes later, after relentless pressure in the Tri-City zone as Cole Reschny knocked home a loose puck with 4:55 left in the period.

Tri-City took their 2-1 lead into the first intermission with the shots 15-12 Victoria.

The Americans had a bit of a rough start to the second period and the Royals took advantage. Kenta Isogai dropped to a knee for a one timer off the rush, hammering a shot past Lukas Matecha's glove to tie the game 4:14 into the period.

The goal didn't deter the Americans as they answered back 26 seconds later. Koch sent a long pass through center and Carter MacAdams chopped it forward, leading to a breakaway for Savin Virk.

Virk snapped a shot over the glove of Hicks, restoring Tri-City's lead immediately. Less than a minute later the Americans got their two-goal lead again.

Jackson Smith skated down the right wing into the Royals zone on a three-on-two rush. He got toward the goal line before shoveling a backhand chance toward Hicks that snuck under the glove of the Victoria goaltender an I, giving Smith his first playoff goal and a 4-2 Tri-City lead.

The two goals in 46 seconds ended the night for Hicks who was replaced by Jayden Kraus following Smith's goal.

Markus Loponen got the Royals back to within one when he dug the puck out of skates and beat Matecha over the glove from the slot 9:08 into the period.

Koch then found the back of the net for his first playoff goal, deflecting a shot from Smith off a faceoff in the Victoria zone to give the Americans a 5-3 lead with six minutes remaining in the second period.

Tri-City carried that lead into the intermission.

Loponen once again pulled the Royals within one 4:25 into the third period, snapping home a one timer from the slot after taking a pass from behind the Tri-City net.

Just like in the second period, the Americans quickly responded to the goal. Virk had the puck in the Victoria zone and skated up toward the left faceoff circle before sliding the puck across to Max Curran in the right circle. Curran leaned into a one timer, beating Kraus on the glove side just 1:08 after Loponen's goal.

Tri-City had back-to-back power play opportunities in the third period, but couldn't pull away on the scoreboard.

The Royals pulled Kraus for the extra attacker late, but couldn't break through as the Americans held on for the 6-4 win, forcing a Game Five on Friday night at 7:05.

Announced attendance was 2,367.

