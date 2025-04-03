Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips defenseman Landon DuPont has been named a finalist for the Western Hockey League's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year.
DuPont, an '09-born Calgary, AB native, led all rookies in scoring with 60 points in 64 games played this season- a mark good enough for seventh amongst all WHL defensemen. His 17 goals were ninth-most amongst league blueliners and the most by a Silvertip defenseman since Jake Christiansen's 22 in the 2019-20 season. DuPont finished with a +31 defensive rating, third amongst all rookies.
Of DuPont's 60 points, 27 came on the powerplay including 10 goals. He generated 201 shots on goal (an average of 3.4-per-game), second-most amongst rookies and fifth amongst all defensemen.
Other Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy finalists from the Western Conference include defensemen Ryan Lin from the Vancouver Giants and Keaton Verhoeff from the Victoria Royals.
- Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
