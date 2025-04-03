Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year

Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year

Edmonton, Alta. - Oil Kings forward Lukas Sawchyn has been named one of three Eastern Conference Finalists for the WHL's Rookie of the Year Award, the Western Hockey League Announced today.

Sawchyn, out of Grande Prairie, Alta., joined the Oil Kings this season after spending one year with Chicago of the USHL and burst onto the WHL scene with Edmonton. In 66 games, Sawchyn scored 15 goals, and added 40 assists for 55 points. He was fourth among WHL rookies in points, third in assists, third in powerplay assists (16), and was one of seven first-year players to score an overtime winning goal.

The 17-year-old also put his name in the Oil Kings record books as his 40 assists were the second most by an Oil Kings rookie all-time, and his 55 points are tied-for the second most by an Oil Kings rookie.

Sawchyn was originally drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds sixth-overall in the 2022 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft and was acquired by the Oil Kings with his brother Gracyn in December of 2023.

Sawchyn is also ranked 119th by NHL Central Scouting among North American Skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.

So far in the playoffs, Sawchyn has two goals and one assist in four games.

Sawchyn would become the second Oil Kings ever to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the WHL's top rookie, joining Dylan Guenther who won the award in 2019/2020.

