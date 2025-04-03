Chiefs Drop Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs center Owen Martin

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs played host to the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Spokane won both games in Vancouver to open the playoffs by a combined score of 11-6, including a hat trick from rookie, Mathis Preston.

It was the visitors with a strong start to Game 3, with a goal from Halaburda less than two minutes into the first. Hoilett doubled Vancouver's lead with another score at 7:01.

Spokane answered with a late score from defenseman Saige Weinstein. After a net front scramble, the puck came back to the blue line where Weinstein fired it through a crowd for the score.

Spokane scored the only goal of the second at 9:21 after Rasmus Ekström clipped home a rebound. Oremba and Sarkenov combined to force a save but Spokane's Swede was quickest to react, scoring his first of the postseason.

After two periods the Chiefs led the shot count 34-19 with the score tied at two goals apiece.

Vancouver stole the lead at 10:21 of the third with a deflected shot squeezing past Dawson Cowan in goal.

Spokane poured on the pressure late in the gate, earning a power play and pulling Cowan for the 6-on-4 advantage. The Chiefs were not able to find the tying goal and dropped Game 3 by a score of 3-2. The Chiefs were 0/2 on the power play, 4/4 on the penalty kill, and fired 43 shots to Vancouver's 22. Andrew Cristall is expected to return to the Chiefs lineup after serving a one-game suspension in Game 3.

The two teams will play Game 4 tomorrow night at 7:05 PM and Game 5 on Saturday at 6:05 PM. Tickets for both games are available now at www.spokanechiefs.com/playoffs.

Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

