Giants Ryan Lin Named Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the finalists for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year, which includes Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin.
The 16-year-old recorded 53 points in his first WHL season, becoming just the second rookie WHL defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point mark in 35 years. Lin joined Everett's Landon Dupont (60 points, 2024-25) as the only two to accomplish the feat since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazers legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90. Additionally, Lin's 53 points rank seventh among U-17 defencemen in the entire CHL since 1990.
The Richmond, B.C. product now holds the Giants all-time record for points by a rookie defenceman, regardless of age. He also had the third-most productive rookie season by any Giants skater, trailing only Gilbert Brule (60 points, 2003-04) and Cameron Schmidt (58 points, 2023-24).
Lin's play in all situations really separated him from his peers, as the 16-year-old showed maturity away from the puck, while logging more ice-time than any other rookie in the WHL. His +11 plus-minus rating was tied for the second-best on the Giants.
In a league context, Lin led all rookie skaters with 48 assists and 23 power play assists this season. His 53 points ranked fifth amongst all WHL rookie skaters.
The 5-foot-11, 171 lb. blueliner was originally selected by the Giants in the first round (6th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He was also named the WHL Rookie of the Week on January 20.
Lin also registered a goal and an assist to help Canada White claim gold at the 2024 World U17 Challenge.
WHL General Managers vote on the league's major awards, including the Jim Peggott Memorial Trophy. The other nominees are: Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders), Lukas Sawchyn (Edmonton Oil Kings), Cooper Williams (Saskatoon Blades), Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals).
This represents a return to the Conference awards format, rather than divisional, for the first time since 2019-20.
Winners of the 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
