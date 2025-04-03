Hood Stops 41 as Giants Beat Chiefs 3-2 in Game 3

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Larry Brunt) Vancouver Giants centre Kyren Gronick (left) vs. the Spokane Chiefs(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Larry Brunt)

Spokane, WA - Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood made 41 saves on Wednesday night to help his team defeat the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 in game three of their opening round playoff series.

The Giants now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Ty Halaburda and London Hoilett each had first period goals for Vancouver, while Connor Levis scored the game-winning-goal midway through the third, breaking a 2-2 deadlock. It was Hood's first career playoff victory. Ethan Mittelsteadt was named the game's first star thanks to a three-assist performance.

Saige Weinstein and Rasmus Ekstrom supplied the goals for Spokane.

The Giants had another strong start and this time they were rewarded for on the scoreboard.

Halaburda deflected one home from just outside the crease just 77 seconds into the game to give the G-Men an early 1-0 lead.

Less than six minutes later, Hoilett spun and fired a shot from left boards that found its way top corner past Dawson Cowan to double Vancouver's lead.

Weinstein got the Chiefs on the board with a goal in the final minute of the first, making it a 2-1 score after 20 minutes.

Ekstrom's goal was the only one of the second period, which tied the game 2-2.

It could have been worse for Vancouver, if not for Hood, who made 32 saves on 34 shots through 40 minutes.

Hood began the third by making a fantastic post-to-post save on defenceman Brayden Crampton to keep the game knotted 2-2.

Midway through the third, Schmidt danced his way into the Chiefs zone and dished the puck to his right to Levis, who dragged the puck around the defender's stick and sniped a shot high glove past Cowan to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead.

The Giants only surrendered nine shots all period to Spokane and eventually held on for the 3-2 victory.

SOG : VAN - 12/7/3 = 22 | SPO - 17/17/9 = 43

PP: VAN- 0/4 | SPO - 0 /2

Face-Offs: VAN - 31 | SPO - 30 3 STARS:

1st: VAN - Ethan Mittelsteadt - 3A, 2 SOG, +1

2nd: SPO - Assanali Sarkenov - 2A, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Connor Levis - GWG, 3 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : WIN - Burke Hood (41 saves / 43 shots)

Spokane: LOSS - Dawson Cowan (19 saves / 22 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"To start with, Hood was outstanding. There were some shifts where we were hemmed in our zone and Hood did his job all night and gave us belief. Actually to be honest he gave us some momentum with some big saves. Got us through two periods. I thought our third was obviously our best period. Our guys stuck with it and we found a way and that's really important in the playoffs. The momentum swings we weathered. We bent but we didn't break and we come out on top tonight." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the game overall

"[We had] some guys that don't hit the scoresheet as much, make some huge plays [and] showed how much they care. I'm not going to lie, I thought through the first two periods we needed more guys to do that stuff. But I think in the third, our true character came out and you could just see there was a will, there was a want and we found a way." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the third

UPCOMING

Games four and five of the series will be played in Spokane, with game four set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. You can tune in for free on Victory+ starting at 6:55 p.m. or on Sportsnet 650 starting at 6 p.m.

See below for the first playoff schedule:

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, March 28 Spokane Vancouver 4-1 L

2 Sunday, March 30 Spokane Vancouver 7-5 L

3 Wednesday, April 2 Vancouver Spokane 3-2 W

4 Thursday, April 3 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PDT

5* Saturday, April 5 Vancouver Spokane 6:05 p.m. PDT

6* Monday, April 7 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PDT

7* Wednesday, April 9 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PDT

Don't forget that the WHL Playoffs are streaming FOR FREE on Victory+! Simply download the Victory+ app on your smart TV or mobile device. Download at victoryplus.com/download.

