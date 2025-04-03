Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are proud to be named a finalist for the Western Hockey League Business of the Year Award.
The Silvertips averaged 6,369 fans per game over the course of the 2024-25 season- their best attendance marker since 2007-08, their third-best attended season in 22 years, and their fourth straight season of improved attendance. The season was punctuated by five consecutive sellouts at Angel of the Winds Arena, a franchise record.
Everett also eclipsed $1 million raised for Providence Comprehensive Breast Center over their decade of Pink the Rink games, raising over $110,000 at this year's event alone. The Silvertips collected a franchise record 16,946 stuffed animals at Teddy Bear Toss, the highest total in their franchise's history. The generosity continued with the team's Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County holiday goods drive, headed by former forward Andrew Petruk, which generated several hundred items to be donated to women and children in need at the shelter. With additional fundraising events benefitting the United States Navy Seattle Officers Fund, Clothes for Kids, and other local charities, the Silvertips are honored to embody the #ForEverett spirit.
The organization also introduced several new initiatives to bring the team closer to its fans, including their Nightmare Night themed game with specialty black jerseys, as well as their new partnership with Dash Auctions and Center Field Sports which allows fans to bid weekly on exclusive fan experiences, team-signed merch, game-used gear and more with proceeds directly benefitting the players' education fund.
The Silvertips' social media saw exponential growth thanks to engaging series such as the Cinematic Recaps, That Chicken Show presented by That Chicken Place, Stadium Tours, Mic'd Up warmies and more.
Hundreds of players around the league recognized the unparalleled juice in Everett on any given game night, voting Angel of the Winds Arena the "toughest road building to play in" in an anonymous poll conducted by the Western Hockey League.
The Everett Silvertips would like to cordially thank Silvertip Country for their unwavering passion and support. Additionally, the organization would like to commend the Spokane Chiefs, Portland Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades on also being named finalists for the award.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Ryan Lin Named Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Forward Williams Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win - Everett Silvertips
- Ziprick Preparing for Another Standout Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Kenta Isogai Named a Finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Face Elimination After Double-Overtime Heartbreaker in Portland - Prince George Cougars
- Hood Stops 41 as Giants Beat Chiefs 3-2 in Game 3 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Fall in Overtime - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans stave off elimination, force Game Five against Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Diego Buttazzoni the Hero for Hawks in 2OT - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Drop Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4 - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Sweep Round One Series vs Blades - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Have Raiders on Ropes After Game 4 Win - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Win 4-3 in OT - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy
- Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year
- Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win
- Jamieson's OT Winner Ties Western Conference Quarterfinal
- Carter Bear Named to Western Conference Second All-Star Team