Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are proud to be named a finalist for the Western Hockey League Business of the Year Award.

The Silvertips averaged 6,369 fans per game over the course of the 2024-25 season- their best attendance marker since 2007-08, their third-best attended season in 22 years, and their fourth straight season of improved attendance. The season was punctuated by five consecutive sellouts at Angel of the Winds Arena, a franchise record.

Everett also eclipsed $1 million raised for Providence Comprehensive Breast Center over their decade of Pink the Rink games, raising over $110,000 at this year's event alone. The Silvertips collected a franchise record 16,946 stuffed animals at Teddy Bear Toss, the highest total in their franchise's history. The generosity continued with the team's Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County holiday goods drive, headed by former forward Andrew Petruk, which generated several hundred items to be donated to women and children in need at the shelter. With additional fundraising events benefitting the United States Navy Seattle Officers Fund, Clothes for Kids, and other local charities, the Silvertips are honored to embody the #ForEverett spirit.

The organization also introduced several new initiatives to bring the team closer to its fans, including their Nightmare Night themed game with specialty black jerseys, as well as their new partnership with Dash Auctions and Center Field Sports which allows fans to bid weekly on exclusive fan experiences, team-signed merch, game-used gear and more with proceeds directly benefitting the players' education fund.

The Silvertips' social media saw exponential growth thanks to engaging series such as the Cinematic Recaps, That Chicken Show presented by That Chicken Place, Stadium Tours, Mic'd Up warmies and more.

Hundreds of players around the league recognized the unparalleled juice in Everett on any given game night, voting Angel of the Winds Arena the "toughest road building to play in" in an anonymous poll conducted by the Western Hockey League.

The Everett Silvertips would like to cordially thank Silvertip Country for their unwavering passion and support. Additionally, the organization would like to commend the Spokane Chiefs, Portland Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Edmonton Oil Kings and Saskatoon Blades on also being named finalists for the award.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.