Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Royals

Wednesday, April 4, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

WHL Playoffs Game Five (Playoff Ticket C)

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans kept their season alive for at least one more game with a 6-4 victory in Game Four against the Victoria Royals on Wednesday.

The Americans received goals from six different players in the win, and never trailed at any point during the game. Jake Gudelj gave the Americans their first lead of the series just 2:01 after the puck dropped before Grady Martin extended the lead 10 minutes later. The Royals scored a power play goal as the game was 2-1 after one.

After Victoria tied the game early in the second the Americans scored twice in 46 seconds to chase Johnny Hicks from the game. Markus Loponen scored twice for the Royals but Cash Koch and Max Curran added goals to seal the 6-4 win.

SCORING LEADERS (Playoffs)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Max Curran (1-2-3) Cole Reschny (4-4-8)

Cash Koch (1-2-3) Teydon Trembecky (1-6-7)

Jackson Smith (1-2-3) Brandon Lisowsky (3-2-5)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Series)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 12.5% (2-for-16) Power Play - 25.0% (4-for-16)

Penalty Kill - 75.0% (12-for-16) Penalty Kill - 87.5% (14-for-16)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.