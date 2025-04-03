Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025
April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Royals
Wednesday, April 4, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
WHL Playoffs Game Five (Playoff Ticket C)
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans kept their season alive for at least one more game with a 6-4 victory in Game Four against the Victoria Royals on Wednesday.
The Americans received goals from six different players in the win, and never trailed at any point during the game. Jake Gudelj gave the Americans their first lead of the series just 2:01 after the puck dropped before Grady Martin extended the lead 10 minutes later. The Royals scored a power play goal as the game was 2-1 after one.
After Victoria tied the game early in the second the Americans scored twice in 46 seconds to chase Johnny Hicks from the game. Markus Loponen scored twice for the Royals but Cash Koch and Max Curran added goals to seal the 6-4 win.
SCORING LEADERS (Playoffs)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Max Curran (1-2-3) Cole Reschny (4-4-8)
Cash Koch (1-2-3) Teydon Trembecky (1-6-7)
Jackson Smith (1-2-3) Brandon Lisowsky (3-2-5)
SPECIAL TEAMS (Series)
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Power Play - 12.5% (2-for-16) Power Play - 25.0% (4-for-16)
Penalty Kill - 75.0% (12-for-16) Penalty Kill - 87.5% (14-for-16)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Landon DuPont Named Finalist for Jim Piggott Rookie of the Year Trophy - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Ryan Lin Named Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Forward Williams Named Finalist for 2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Year - Saskatoon Blades
- Keaton Verhoeff Named a Finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Everett Silvertips Named Finalist for WHL Business of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Thunderbirds Overtake Banged up Silvertips for Game 3 Win - Everett Silvertips
- Ziprick Preparing for Another Standout Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Kenta Isogai Named a Finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - Victoria Royals
- WHL Announces Finalists for Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Giants Thursday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Face Elimination After Double-Overtime Heartbreaker in Portland - Prince George Cougars
- Hood Stops 41 as Giants Beat Chiefs 3-2 in Game 3 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Fall in Overtime - Swift Current Broncos
- Americans stave off elimination, force Game Five against Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Diego Buttazzoni the Hero for Hawks in 2OT - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Drop Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4 - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Sweep Round One Series vs Blades - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Have Raiders on Ropes After Game 4 Win - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Win 4-3 in OT - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Five) - April 4, 2025
- Americans stave off elimination, force Game Five against Victoria
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game Four) - April 2, 2025
- Americans on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss in Game Three to Victoria
- Preview: Americans vs Royals (Game 3) - April 1, 2025