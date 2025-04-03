Kenta Isogai Named a Finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy

April 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals forward Kenta Isogai has been named a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Isogai appeared in 59 games this season where he recorded 32 goals and 46 assists for 78 points. The forward hails from Nagano, Japan and had 12 penalty minutes over the course of 59 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

