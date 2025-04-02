Blades Goalie Gardner Nominated for WHL Humanitarian of the Year for Second Consecutive Season

April 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce sophomore goalie Evan Gardner is an Eastern Conference nominee for the 2024-25 WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the nominees for both conferences on Wednesday.

This marks the second consecutive season the Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick has been nominated for the award.

Following a busy summer which saw the Fort St. John, BC native get drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Gardner returned to Saskatoon early at the end of August to help with the organization's hockey school for minor hockey league players. A type 1 diabetic, Gardner built off his work with Diabetes Canada and Diabetes Saskatchewan last season when he shared his story of being diagnosed with the condition. The sophomore netminder was at the forefront of the Blades', "PokeCheck Learns: Diabetes Awareness" game on November 29th, 2024 at SaskTel Centre. In the lead up to the game, Gardner shared more on his journey with type 1 diabetes and what challenges he has and still overcomes. The 2006-born goalie designed a custom diabetes themed goalie mask that featured several designs related to the condition.

Gardner wore the helmet during the game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, securing a 4-1 win for the Blades. Following the contest, Gardner auctioned the helmet with all proceeds going towards Diabetes Saskatchewan. The 19-year-old goalie raised $4,650 through the initiative. Gardner continues to be an inspiration to people with diabetes in our province. One story saw a female minor hockey player with diabetes come through the dressing room for a tour. She say Gardner's diabetes kit in his stall, and her face lit up knowing the condition can't hold her back.

On top of all his work with Diabetes Canada, Gardner has some of the most hours in the community this year on behalf of the organization. The Blades have received several calls from event organizers of events Gardner attended about how wonderful Gardner was as a young man, and how courteous he was with his time there. Gardner also had several nights spent out at minor hockey practices across the city to help teach kids fundamentals of the game, but also to spark passion in the league's future stars by spending his time with them. With all his work around Saskatoon, Gardner balanced his time in the community with the hectic schedule of the WHL and remained one of the top goalies in the league. He understands the importance of success on the ice, but Gardner knows the impact and inspiration he has on the community is more important.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.